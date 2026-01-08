Tripura: Two BJP Karyakartas Injured In 'TMP Attack' CM Saha Assures Punishment For Perpetrators

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Jan 8 (IANS) At least two BJP 'karyakartas' (functionaries) were seriously injured after activists of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) allegedly attacked them at Hezamara in Tripura, police said on Thursday.

The tribal-based TMP, led by former royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, has been a junior partner of the BJP since March 2024.

A police official said that the TMP workers attacked the BJP karyakartas while they were returning home on Wednesday night after supervising the construction of a party office in a tribal-inhabited area.

In the attack, BJP booth president Dukhiya Debbarma and party karyakarta Hiran Debbarma were seriously injured. The injured were admitted to the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital, the official added.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Manik Saha said that he has already directed the police to take stern action against the perpetrators.

"Earlier also, the police took an action and arrested the attackers. Nobody involved in violent activities will be spared," CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the media on the sidelines of an event.

BJP state General Secretary and tribal leader Bipin Debbarma visited the hospital to oversee the medical treatment of the two party karyakartas.

"We have filed an FIR with the police, mentioning the names of the perpetrators. The police will definitely take action. On behalf of the party, we will not remain silent after such unprovoked attacks," he told the media.

Debbarma alleged that TMP activists also tried to attack policemen when they reached the spot to control the situation.

BJP leaders further alleged that TMP workers, in a series of incidents earlier, had attacked party karyakartas in several parts of the state.

"At least 23 BJP karyakartas were injured in more than 10 attacks by TMP activists across different districts earlier," Debbarma had earlier told IANS.

In one of the major incidents on July 27 last year, at least seven BJP Janajati Morcha members were seriously injured when TMP supporters allegedly attacked them at Asharambari in Khowai district while they were gathered at a residence to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Similar incidents were later reported at Takarjala in Sepahijala district and other parts of the state, resulting in injuries to several BJP workers.