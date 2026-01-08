403
Former CIA Spy Aldrich Ames Dies in Federal Prison
(MENAFN) Aldrich Ames, the former CIA officer whose betrayal to the Soviet Union and later Russia triggered one of the gravest intelligence breaches in U.S. history, has died at age 84 while serving a life sentence in a federal prison in Maryland, media reported.
The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Ames’ death occurred Monday.
Ames and his wife, Rosario, were taken into custody in 1994. He admitted guilt to espionage and tax evasion charges and received a sentence of life without parole. Rosario Ames pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting his operations and was handed a sentence of just over five years.
For nearly ten years, Ames funneled classified material to Moscow, later acknowledging he had collected $2.5 million from Russian intelligence.
Speaking from jail in an interview with media one day before his sentencing, Ames explained his motives, saying he turned to espionage because of “financial troubles, immediate and continuing.”
His case returned to public attention in 2018 following the release of Ben Macintyre’s book The Spy and the Traitor.
