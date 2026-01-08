Electric School Bus Fleet Management Global Market Report 2025-20209 And 2034: Integration Of AI-Based Systems, V2g Technology, And Advancements In Telematics And Smart Charging Infrastructure
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.21 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$2.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope
- Markets Covered: Software, Hardware, Services; Fleet Tracking and Monitoring; Charging Management; Maintenance Management; Route Optimization; Safety and Security. Deployment Modes: Cloud-Based, On-Premises. End-Users: Public Schools, Private Schools, School Districts. Subsegments: Fleet Management Software, Telematics Software, Onboard Telematics Devices, GPS Trackers, and more.
Companies Featured
- Verizon Connect BYD Company Limited Daimler Truck AG First Student Inc. Transdev Group SA Blue Bird Corporation Lion Electric Company Geotab Inc. Zeelo Inc. BP Pulse Highland Electric Fleets LLC TRINETRA WIRELESS Ezlogz Inc. Nuvve Holding Corp BasiGo Ltd Envirotech Vehicles Inc. Ampcontrol Technologies Inc. Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd RideZum Inc. BetterFleet.
