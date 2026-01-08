Bloody Mary Rises: 'The Bluff' Stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karl Urban's First Look Out

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled her first look from her much-anticipated upcoming film The Bluff, in which she stars alongside Karl Urban.

The makers of the film shared a series of first-look images showcasing Priyanka Chopra in a rugged and intense avatar as she steps into the role of a pirate. The first look shows a fierce confrontation between the characters portrayed by Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban, along with glimpses of high-octane action sequences and dramatic moments from the film.

The Heads of State star is seen performing action-heavy sequences alongside a fair portion of drama and thrill.

Introducing her character, Priyanka Chopra described her role as "Bloody Mary".

"Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary. #TheBluff February 25. 2026," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram.

The Bluff also features Temuera Morrison in a key role.

Backed by Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff is directed by Frank E Flowers and co-written by Flowers and Joe Ballarini. The film is produced by the Russo Brothers under their banner AGBO.

Chopra Jonas plays the role of a former pirate whose past resurfaces, forcing her to confront challenges she believed were long behind her.

Speaking about her character and the film, Chopra Jonas said the project aims to portray pirates more realistically, distinct from popular fictional portrayals.

"We are making an attempt to show what it was actually like to be a pirate in the 1700s, rather than recreating Pirates of the Caribbean. It was fascinating to research the lives of real-life pirates like the Irish woman Grace O'Malley," she was quoted as saying by Variety.

"We shot the film in Australia, but it's set in the Cayman Islands. The pirates used the islands, located in the middle of Honduras, Mexico and Cuba, as a resting place between voyages. That made it a really diverse place, with people from far away, like Scotland, Africa and India. That was a fascinating basis for a really diverse and powerful cast," she said.

The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026.