Costa Ricans Head to Polls to Elect New President

2026-02-01 08:19:59
(MENAFN) Costa Ricans vote Sunday to elect a new president and 57 members of the Legislative Assembly, with polls indicating a strong lead for the conservative Sovereign People’s Party, signaling continuity of the current right-wing government.

The leading presidential candidate, Laura Fernandez Delgado, protégée of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, is polling at 44%, above the 40% threshold needed to win in the first round. Her campaign emphasizes economic growth and a security agenda closely aligned with the United States.

About 3.7 million voters are expected to cast ballots over the 12-hour voting period. The election comes amid growing public concern over violence and organized crime, making security a central focus for the electorate.

