403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Costa Ricans Head to Polls to Elect New President
(MENAFN) Costa Ricans vote Sunday to elect a new president and 57 members of the Legislative Assembly, with polls indicating a strong lead for the conservative Sovereign People’s Party, signaling continuity of the current right-wing government.
The leading presidential candidate, Laura Fernandez Delgado, protégée of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, is polling at 44%, above the 40% threshold needed to win in the first round. Her campaign emphasizes economic growth and a security agenda closely aligned with the United States.
About 3.7 million voters are expected to cast ballots over the 12-hour voting period. The election comes amid growing public concern over violence and organized crime, making security a central focus for the electorate.
The leading presidential candidate, Laura Fernandez Delgado, protégée of outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, is polling at 44%, above the 40% threshold needed to win in the first round. Her campaign emphasizes economic growth and a security agenda closely aligned with the United States.
About 3.7 million voters are expected to cast ballots over the 12-hour voting period. The election comes amid growing public concern over violence and organized crime, making security a central focus for the electorate.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment