403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chicago Mayor Orders Investigation on Misconduct by Fed Agents
(MENAFN) Chicago’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, has issued an executive order directing city police to investigate and document claims of misconduct by US federal immigration officers for possible criminal prosecution.
“We are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents,” Johnson said in a statement on Saturday.
Johnson said the order makes Chicago the first city in the United States to pursue legal accountability for alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents.
He accused federal immigration officers of violating constitutional rights, destabilizing neighborhoods, and creating dangerous confrontations while operating without effective local or civilian oversight.
The move comes as part of a broader effort by prosecutors and lawmakers in other states to hold federal law enforcement accountable. A coalition of nine local district attorneys has launched an initiative aimed at prosecuting federal officers who break state laws, and the governor of New York has also proposed legislation to prohibit cooperation agreements between local police departments and federal immigration enforcement.
“We are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents,” Johnson said in a statement on Saturday.
Johnson said the order makes Chicago the first city in the United States to pursue legal accountability for alleged misconduct by federal immigration agents.
He accused federal immigration officers of violating constitutional rights, destabilizing neighborhoods, and creating dangerous confrontations while operating without effective local or civilian oversight.
The move comes as part of a broader effort by prosecutors and lawmakers in other states to hold federal law enforcement accountable. A coalition of nine local district attorneys has launched an initiative aimed at prosecuting federal officers who break state laws, and the governor of New York has also proposed legislation to prohibit cooperation agreements between local police departments and federal immigration enforcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment