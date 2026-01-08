Al Wakra Municipality Launches 'Ahl Al Janoub' Camp At Sealine Beach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality, represented by Al Wakra Municipality, has announced the launch of the“Ahl Al Janoub” Camp at Sealine Beach, inviting the public to enjoy a welcoming family-friendly destination that blends entertainment, relaxation, and the beauty of the outdoors.

Set against the scenic coastline of Sealine, the camp offers an open and safe environment designed to cater to families and visitors of all ages. The programme features a variety of recreational activities, including inflatables and games for children, alongside specially prepared tents that provide comfort and privacy for families, creating an ideal setting for quality leisure time.

The“Ahl Al Janoub” Camp will run from January until the end of April 2026, taking place every weekend from Thursday to Saturday. Activities will be open to visitors daily from 1.pm to 6.pm, allowing families to enjoy afternoon outings in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

This initiative reflects the Ministry of Municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance community engagement and provide recreational spaces that support family cohesion and well-being.