Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Global Market Research Report 2025 With Long-Term Prospects To 2029 And 2034

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model Watermarking Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) model watermarking market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to escalate from $0.33 billion in 2024 to $0.42 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 29.3%. This surge is driven by concerns over deepfakes and misinformation, growing demands for intellectual property protection, regulatory emphasis on AI transparency, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based AI platforms. By 2029, the market is expected to hit $1.17 billion, fueled by advancements in invisible neural watermarking technologies, robust hybrid methods, real-time detection tools, and integration with AI model management platforms.

AI model watermarking is gaining traction across various sectors, notably in media and entertainment, banking, financial services, insurance, and healthcare. This is due to the heightened need for model authentication, content verification, and fraud detection in AI outputs. A key market trend includes integrating robust watermarking systems with capabilities for cross-platform and cloud-based operations.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, AI model watermarking plays a critical role in embedding traceable identifiers within AI-generated outputs. These identifiers help authenticate, detect misuse, and safeguard against manipulation or unauthorized replication. For instance, Check Point Software Technologies Limited reported a 75% increase in cyberattacks during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, underscoring the need for enhanced protections offered by watermarking technologies.

Leading companies in the market are pioneering invisible neural watermarking technologies to combat deepfake misuse and support copyright attribution. In August 2023, Google DeepMind launched SynthID, a tool that embeds discrete pixel-level patterns in images via its Imagen model on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform. This innovation ensures watermark detection even post-editing, enhancing content authenticity and addressing growing concerns surrounding unauthorized AI-generated content.

In April 2024, Digimarc Corporation and DataTrails collaborated to bolster digital content authenticity through a system integrating advanced watermarks and cryptographic fingerprints backed by provenance metadata. This multi-faceted approach protects against false information and data manipulation, ensuring creators and enterprises maintain control over their digital assets.

Major players in the AI model watermarking realm include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Meta Platforms Inc., with North America being the largest market region in 2024 and Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Persistent changes in global trade relations, notably U.S. tariffs impacting IT sectors, are pivoting the industry towards domestic chip fabrication and supplier diversification to navigate supply chain challenges.

The AI model watermarking market encompasses revenues from cloud-based protection services, model authentication, blockchain-based solutions, monitoring, tracking, and support services. The market value includes factory gate values of related goods, with software applications designed for watermark embedding and detection. The sector spans several end-user segments, including BFSI, healthcare, media, IT and telecom, and government.

This market research report provides comprehensive insights, covering global market size, trends, opportunities, and in-depth analyses of current and future industry scenarios. It serves entities focusing on maintaining competitive edges and adapting to rapid advancements within the AI model watermarking industry.

Key Attributes:

