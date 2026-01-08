$19.43 Bn Softgel Capsules Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Softgel Capsules Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The softgel capsules market is witnessing significant growth trends, segmented by type, manufacturers, and application, with strategic opportunities and dynamic regional influences shaping its future. In 2024, the animal-based segment dominated the market, accounting for 72.41% or $6 billion, while non-animal-based capsules are projected to experience the fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.54% from 2024 to 2029.

Manufacturers in the sector, including pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmeceutical companies, alongside contract manufacturing organizations, have made significant contributions to the market. Nutraceutical companies led the segment, representing 37.15% or $3.07 billion in 2024. However, pharmaceutical companies are expected to surpass other segments with a CAGR of 9.54% through 2029.

The application-based segmentation showcases vitamin and dietary supplements as the largest sector, generating 31.35% or $2.59 billion in 2024. Moving forward, health supplements are poised to become the frontrunners, experiencing the highest growth with a CAGR of 11.79% until 2029.

Geographically, North America was the most significant market in 2024, accounting for 42.25% or $3.5 billion. Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are anticipated to be the fastest-growing regions, with expected CAGRs of 9.84% and 9.36%, respectively. Middle Eastern and South American markets are also projected to expand, contributing to global growth dynamics.

The global market is concentrated with major companies such as Catalent Inc., Aenova Group, and Procaps Group SA leading, collectively accounting for a considerable market share. Prominent players adopt strategies focused on innovative formulations, plant-based alternatives, and strategic partnerships to advance their market standing.

Market trends indicate significant focus areas, including partnerships for advanced solutions, leveraging innovative capsule technologies, and addressing OTC market needs. Notably, the emphasis on bioavailability and targeted health solutions reflects the evolving consumer focus on health and wellness.

In the coming years, the softgel capsules market is forecasted to grow from $8.28 billion in 2024 to $12.66 billion in 2029, at a high CAGR of 8.86%. The market is set to maintain its momentum, reaching $19.43 billion by 2034. Key growth drivers include the expanding pharmaceutical applications and the boom in the cosmetic and personal care sector. However, growth could face challenges from gelatin sourcing issues and limited product shelf life.

The report recommends strategic innovation in formulation, focusing on bioavailability, clean-label practices, and expansion into emerging markets for competitive advantage. Industry players should enhance their digital engagement strategies and strengthen their scientific validation efforts to capitalize on growth opportunities and alter the market dynamics effectively.

