$19.43 Bn Softgel Capsules Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|337
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.28 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.43 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters include:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: An overview of market segmentations, types, manufacturers, and application explanations. Key Trends: Major trends and future developments in the global market. Growth and Strategic Analysis Framework: PESTEL analyses, market growth rates, and value forecasts from historical to 2034. Global Market Size and Growth: Historic and forecast market values along with growth drivers and restraints. Regional and Country Analysis: Market share comparisons and growth forecasts by region and country. Market Segmentation: Analysis by type, manufacturers, and application with historic and forecast values. Competitive Landscape: Market shares, company profiles, and financial comparisons of leading players. Recent Developments and Strategies: Recent market changes, mergers, and acquisitions with strategies for leveraging market opportunities.
Markets Covered:
- By Type:Animal-Based, Non-Animal-Based By Manufacturers:Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmeceutical Companies, CMOs By Application:Various pharmaceutical and dietary supplement applications
Companies Featured
- Catalent Inc. Aenova Group Procaps Group SA Sirio Pharma Co. Ltd. Patheon CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. Strides Pharma Science Ltd. Nitta Gelatin Inc. Delpharm Holding SAS Gelita AG Darling Ingredients Inc. PB Leiner (part of Tessenderlo Group) Soft Gel Technologies, Inc. Xiamen Gelken Gelatin Co., Ltd. Julie & Shiang International Co., Ltd. EZICON Group Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Lee Health Domain Amneal Pharmaceuticals Strides Pharma Science Softgel Healthcare (SHPL) Yuhan Corporation Henan Boom Gelatin Co., Ltd Shangshui Fuyuan Gelatin Co., Ltd. Theramex Capsugel Brodnickie Gelatin Plant Sp. o.o. Darling Ingredients Tessenderlo Group R-Pharm Bioriginal Food & Science Corp Softgel Co Robinson Pharma Inc. Nutrapak USA Nutrafill SMP Nutra Makers Nutrition LLC CULT Food Science Corp Kenney & Ross Limited CapsCanada Rousselot Strides Pharma Jupiter Neurosciences Inc IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.) ZYUS Life Sciences Inc. Roquette EuroCaps Peru Nutraceutical Company E.I.R.L Caplin Point Laboratories Limited ACG Group Iran Gelatin Capsule Manufacturing Co. (IGC) DOX pharma Jaber Ebne Hayyan Pharmaceutical Company Geltec Healthcare Adalvo Sana Pharma Bioventure Healthcare FZE Kelix Bio Limited Julphar (Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries) Apeks Pharma Geneith Pharmaceuticals Aspen Pharmacare Softgel Industries JoinHub Pharma
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Global Softgel Capsules Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment