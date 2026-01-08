Tarkett climate leadership recognized for the second time by a CDP A Score

PARIS, FRANCE, January 8 , 202 6 – Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, has achieved an A Score at CDP climate rating for the second year in a row.

This rating places Tarkett among the top performing companies out of 20'000 globally assessed, highlighting the company's climate leadership. Reaching an A score shows that Tarkett has successfully implemented best practices in climate management across its operations and entire value chain.

“CDP's A List validates the strength of our climate roadmap and governance, as well as the growing expertise of our teams,” says Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett's Chief Sustainability & Safety Officer.“We remain focused on reducing scope 3 emissions and aligning our business models with planetary boundaries to also help our customers lower their own carbon footprint.”

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's leading independent environmental disclosure system. These last two years, CDP assessment strongly evolved to align with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), further increasing the rigor required to achieve an 'A' rating.

Tarkett's climate targets, approved by Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2023, set a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain by 2030, versus 2019. The company also continues to advance its sustainability strategy through eco-design, increased use of recycled materials, sustainable purchasing, and continuous team development.

Since 2023, Tarkett has earned EcoVadis' Platinum Medal for two consecutive years, setting a benchmark in the flooring and sports surfaces industry. The Group is also ranked among Europe's Climate Leaders, organized by Financial Times and Statista.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build“The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human‐Conscious Design® approach.

