Oman Civil Aviation Technical Delegation To Visit Kabul Soon

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's foreign minister discussed bilateral ties with his Omani counterpart by phone, as Oman announced it will dispatch a civil aviation technical delegation to Kabul soon to explore cooperation in trade, transit and transport sectors.

According to a statement from Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held telephone talks with the Sultanate of Oman's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The ministry said the discussions focused on strengthening Afghanistan–Oman relations and expanding cooperation in trade, transit, and transportation.

Muttaqi described his recent visit to Oman as productive and said recent exchanges of delegations had played an important role in broadening cooperation across multiple sectors.

He also invited his Omani counterpart to visit Kabul at a suitable time, stressing the value of high-level consultations between the two countries.

The Omani foreign minister, in turn, underscored the importance of delegation exchanges and confirmed that a technical delegation from Oman's civil aviation sector would travel to Kabul in the near future, expressing hope for constructive talks on expanding bilateral cooperation.

