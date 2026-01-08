403
Turkey to assess joint initiatives with Malaysia in defense sector
(MENAFN) Türkiye will continue exploring joint initiatives with Malaysia in the defense sector, guided by the principle of mutual benefit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The statement came during a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
Erdogan highlighted the recent first meeting of the high-level cooperation council established between the two countries and noted that several agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral relations. Malaysia is Türkiye’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, and both countries aim to achieve a trade volume target of $10 billion. Erdogan expressed hope that Malaysia would increase investment in Türkiye.
The leaders also discussed cooperation in education, culture, and global issues, emphasizing shared perspectives on international matters, including ongoing developments in Gaza.
