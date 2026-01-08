Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey to assess joint initiatives with Malaysia in defense sector

Turkey to assess joint initiatives with Malaysia in defense sector


2026-01-08 03:20:46
(MENAFN) Türkiye will continue exploring joint initiatives with Malaysia in the defense sector, guided by the principle of mutual benefit, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. The statement came during a joint press conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Erdogan highlighted the recent first meeting of the high-level cooperation council established between the two countries and noted that several agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral relations. Malaysia is Türkiye’s largest trading partner in ASEAN, and both countries aim to achieve a trade volume target of $10 billion. Erdogan expressed hope that Malaysia would increase investment in Türkiye.

The leaders also discussed cooperation in education, culture, and global issues, emphasizing shared perspectives on international matters, including ongoing developments in Gaza.

MENAFN08012026000045017281ID1110571577



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search