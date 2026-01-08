No More Half Fare: Free Bus Travel Coming For Disabled Men In AP & Telangana

Free Bus Scheme: Currently, free travel on RTC buses is available for women in both Telugu states. In the coming days, this facility will also be extended to some men.

Women in Telugu states travel free on RTC buses, a promise kept by both governments. Now, some men will also get this benefit. Let's see who is eligible for this new scheme.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu announced free bus travel for disabled people. Soon, they will travel for free, just like women. Currently, they get a 50% discount on fares.

Telangana is also planning free RTC bus travel for the disabled. Minister Adluri Laxman confirmed talks are on with the CM. Disabled men will soon travel free on buses.

Besides Telugu states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Punjab also offer free bus travel for women. The schemes are named Mahalakshmi in Telangana and Stree Shakti in AP.