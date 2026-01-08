Australia Launches Royal Commission Into Antisemitism After Bondi Attack

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ordered a nationwide investigation into antisemitism, following a deadly shooting at a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach that claimed 15 lives weeks ago. The inquiry will be conducted through a royal commission, Australia's most powerful form of independent public investigation.

Royal Commission's Mandate

Speaking to reporters in Canberra on Thursday, Albanese said the commission would be headed by former High Court judge Virginia Bell. Albanese said the commission would assess the extent, causes and underlying factors behind antisemitism in Australia and scrutinise the circumstances of the Bondi Beach attack. He added that the panel would make recommendations covering law enforcement responses, social cohesion and steps to counter extremism. The commission's findings are expected to be submitted by December 14, marking one year since the shooting that took place during a Hanukkah celebration at the popular Sydney beach.

Attack Labelled 'Deadliest on Australian Soil'

"This was an antisemitic terrorist attack, aimed at Jewish Australians, inspired by ISIS, the deadliest that has ever occurred on Australian soil," Albanese said, referring to the Islamic State group. The lone surviving suspect, 24-year-old Naveed Akram, is facing several charges, including murder and terrorism, and has not yet entered a plea. His father, Sajid Akram, was fatally shot by police during the incident.

Response to Public and Political Pressure

The announcement comes after weeks of calls from across the political spectrum, along with appeals from Jewish community representatives and public figures, including well-known sports personalities, urging the federal government to launch a national inquiry instead of a New South Wales-led probe. While Albanese had earlier raised concerns that a royal commission could be a lengthy process, he dismissed claims on Thursday that his decision was driven by pressure. "I have listened," he said. "In a democracy that's a good thing."

Legislative Reforms and Security Review

He also said a previously launched review of Australia's security and law enforcement agencies, initiated after the attack, would now be incorporated into the royal commission. In addition, Albanese outlined proposed legislative steps in response to the shooting, including plans to further tighten gun laws and criminalise the speech of so-called hate preachers, which the government says often falls below the legal threshold for prosecution.

