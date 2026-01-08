Pakistan Army Ready For Modern Warfare: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has stated that no compromise will be made on national security, and that the protection of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity is the top priority of the Pakistan Army.

Addressing officers at the Lahore Garrison, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that a zero-tolerance policy has been adopted regarding threats to national security, and that the Pakistan Army is fully determined to deal with all kinds of challenges.

He clearly emphasized that safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity remains the foremost priority of the Pakistan Army.

The Field Marshal said that Pakistan's armed forces remain steadfast in protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal stability, adding that high standards, discipline, and selfless national service are the hallmark of the armed forces.

He further stated that the Pakistan Army has strong capabilities to align itself with modern requirements, and that priority is being given to the physical fitness and morale of the troops.

According to ISPR, Chief of Defense Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visited the Lahore Garrison, where he was given a detailed briefing on the formation's operational preparedness.

During the visit, the Field Marshal reviewed ongoing training exercises being conducted by the formation and stressed the importance of preparedness in line with the requirements of future warfare and the effective use of modern technology.

He also appreciated the sports and recreational facilities provided to the troops.