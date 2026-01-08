403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honours Eminent Film Industry Leaders At The 18Th Global Film Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) 2025, honoured and presented the prestigious Festival Memento of the 18th Global Film Festival Noida to distinguished personalities from the Indian film and media fraternity, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to cinema and the creative industries.
The honoured dignitaries included Shri T. P. Agarwal, Patron of the Film Federation of India (FFI), Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association (IMPPA) and ICMEI; Shri Abhay Sinha, President of IMPPA and President-Elect of FFI for 2026; Shri Firdausal Hassan, current President of FFI; Shri Nishant Ujjwal, noted Film Producer and Distributor; Shri G. D. Mehta of the Motion Picture Association; and celebrity Chef Ajay Sood, whose creative excellence has also made a strong impact in cinematic and cultural events.
While addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah stated, "The Global Film Festival Noida has crossed all boundaries and milestones. It has now been officially declared the biggest academic film festival in the world, and it already stands proudly as the largest film festival of North India. This achievement reflects the collective vision, commitment, and global support of the film fraternity."
The ceremony was met with resounding applause and marked a significant highlight of GFFN 2025, reaffirming the festival's growing international stature and its pivotal role in promoting cinema, education, and cultural exchange on a global platform.
