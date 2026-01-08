ISIN DK0030484621 - FRN Tryg Forsikring A/S Subordinated Callable SEK 1,000,000,000 Bond Issue (The Bonds) - Exercise Of Ordinary Call - Key Information

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the terms and conditions for the Bonds (the ""). Capitalised but not defined terms herein shall have the meaning as set out in the Terms and Conditions.

Key information:

Issuer: Tryg Forsikring A/S

ISIN: DK0030484621

Maturity Date: Perpetual

New maturity date: 26 February 2026

Settlement amount (the " Settlement Amount "): 1,011,106.44 SEK per SEK 1,000,000 nominal amount of Bonds plus Arrears of Interest (if any)

Other information:

Tryg Forsikring A/S as the Issuer has today given notice in accordance with Conditions 10.6 and 15 of the Terms and Conditions that, on 26 February 2026 (the " Call Date "), it will exercise the Ordinary Call for all Outstanding Bonds at the Call Price.

The amount payable by the Issuer on the Call Date in respect of each Bond will be an amount equal to the principal amount per Bond, together with accrued but unpaid interest payable thereon up to but excluding 26 February 2026 (in an amount equal to SEK 11,106.44 per SEK 1,000,000 nominal amount) and Arrears of Interest (if any). Following such Ordinary Call and settlement thereof, there will be no Bonds outstanding.

Contact information

For further information, visit tryg or contact:

Head of Financial Reporting, Gianandrea Roberti at +45 20 18 82 67 or...

Head of Investor Relations, Robin H. Løfgren at +45 41 86 25 88 or...

