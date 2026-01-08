Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian PM Set for China Visit

2026-01-08 02:32:09
(MENAFN) Canada's newly installed Prime Minister Mark Carney will journey to China before month's end, breaking nearly a decade without high-level diplomatic contact between the two nations, officials announced Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's office declared: "Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience — building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment."

Carney will spend five days on Chinese soil starting Tuesday, with appointments confirmed with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and an array of governmental and corporate executives.

Official statements indicate discussions will center on advancing cooperation across "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."

"This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017," the announcement noted.

Following his Beijing engagement, Carney will proceed to Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19-21, participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. His agenda includes consultations with governmental authorities, corporate leadership, and investment stakeholders.

