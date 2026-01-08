403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadian PM Set for China Visit
(MENAFN) Canada's newly installed Prime Minister Mark Carney will journey to China before month's end, breaking nearly a decade without high-level diplomatic contact between the two nations, officials announced Wednesday.
The Prime Minister's office declared: "Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience — building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment."
Carney will spend five days on Chinese soil starting Tuesday, with appointments confirmed with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and an array of governmental and corporate executives.
Official statements indicate discussions will center on advancing cooperation across "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."
"This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017," the announcement noted.
Following his Beijing engagement, Carney will proceed to Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19-21, participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. His agenda includes consultations with governmental authorities, corporate leadership, and investment stakeholders.
The Prime Minister's office declared: "Canada's new government is moving our economy from reliance to resilience — building our strength at home, working to double our non-U.S. exports, and attracting massive new investment."
Carney will spend five days on Chinese soil starting Tuesday, with appointments confirmed with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and an array of governmental and corporate executives.
Official statements indicate discussions will center on advancing cooperation across "trade, energy, agriculture, and international security."
"This visit marks the first visit to China by a Canadian Prime Minister since 2017," the announcement noted.
Following his Beijing engagement, Carney will proceed to Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 19-21, participating in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. His agenda includes consultations with governmental authorities, corporate leadership, and investment stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment