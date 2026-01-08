Regarding The Appointment Of An Independent Member To The EPSO-G Nomination And Remuneration Committee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of the new energy group EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered office address: Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania) hereby announces the appointment of Rasa Kražauskienė as an independent member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

R. Kražauskienė replaces Ramūnas Bagdonas, who served on the Committee until 1 November, 2025, and Liudas Liutkevičius, who acted as a temporary independent member.

R. Kražauskienė started her duties as an independent member of the Committee on 7 January, 2026.

The term of office of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is aligned with that of the EPSO-G Board and shall continue until March 2027. The Committee shall consist of no fewer than three members appointed by the Board. Robertas Vyšniauskas and Dovilė Kavaliauskienė shall continue to serve as members of the Committee.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its six direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy cells, EPSO-G Invest, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

