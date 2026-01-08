403
Hindi Cinema Samman National Awards Honouring Global Ambassadors At Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: In a powerful celebration of cultural diplomacy and cinematic collaboration, the 9th Hindi Cinema Samman National Awards were conferred upon three distinguished international diplomats for their exceptional contribution to the promotion of Hindi cinema and Indian culture in their respective countries. The prestigious honour was presented to H.E. Juris Bone, Ambassador of Latvia; H.E. Alberto Antonio, Ambassador of Uruguay; and H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste, during a grand ceremony held as part of the Global Film Festival Noida.
The awards were presented by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and AAFT University, and an eleven-times World Record holder, widely recognized as one of the strongest global ambassadors of Indian cinema himself. The honours acknowledged the ambassadors' unwavering support in promoting Hindi cinema within their nations and for their visionary role in establishing and actively promoting the Indo-Latvia Film and Cultural Forum, Indo-Uruguay Film and Cultural Forum, and Indo-Timor-Leste Film and Cultural Forum, respectively - platforms that have significantly strengthened bilateral cultural and cinematic ties.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized that Hindi cinema has emerged as a powerful instrument of soft power and international engagement. "When diplomats champion cinema and culture, they build bridges beyond politics - bridges of understanding, creativity, and shared humanity. These awards recognize true friends of Indian cinema who have taken its spirit to the world," he stated.
The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic appreciation from dignitaries, filmmakers, and cultural leaders present at the festival. Offering the vote of thanks, Mr. Ashok Tyagi, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), applauded the awardees for their remarkable contribution to cultural exchange and lauded Dr. Sandeep Marwah for continuously creating global platforms that unite nations through art, media, and cinema.
The presentation of the 9th Hindi Cinema Samman National Awards stood out as a defining moment of the Global Film Festival Noida, underlining the festival's commitment to promoting Hindi cinema globally and reinforcing India's cultural leadership on the international stage.
