Azerbaijan Unveils Latest Figures On Amnesty-Granted Prisoners

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An amnesty decision of December 19, 2025, declared by the Azerbaijani Parliament on the occasion of the "Constitution and Sovereignty Year", applied to 3,846 prisoners for the Ministry of Justice's Penitentiary and Probation Services (including those in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) from December 22, 2025, through January 7, 2026, the ministry told Trend.

As many as 1,799 of the individuals were released from imprisonment for a specific period, and 1,764 were released from sentences unrelated to imprisonment. The sentences of 250 individuals involving imprisonment and 33 individuals not related to imprisonment were reduced by six months.

Among the individuals serving sentences in correctional facilities, two were released due to their participation in the Second Karabakh War, and eight were released because they reached the age of 60 by the effective date of the decision.

Of the individuals who were granted amnesty, 367 committed crimes that didn't pose a significant public danger, 2,992 committed less severe crimes, and 487 committed serious crimes.

Additionally, of those granted amnesty, 3,625 were men, 210 were women, and 11 were minors.

The implementation of the amnesty act continues.