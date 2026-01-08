U.S. Seizes Russian-Flagged Tanker Over Venezuelan Oil Sanctions

U.S. forces have intercepted the Russian-flagged tanker Marinera, believed to be carrying Venezuelan oil, in the Atlantic Ocean, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, the vessel was stopped on Wednesday by the U.S. Coast Guard and special operations forces. While the tanker was reportedly empty at the time, U.S. officials say it had previously been used to transport oil subject to sanctions against Venezuela.

U.S. forces boarded the Marinera as a Russian helicopter hovered overhead. The European Command of the U.S. military said the seizure was carried out under a federal court order.

Venezuela, a major oil exporter, has been under U.S. sanctions since 2019, targeting the Maduro government's petroleum exports. Washington has repeatedly seized vessels suspected of violating these sanctions to curb Maduro's revenue streams.

Russia has condemned U.S. actions, emphasizing that no country has the right to use force against vessels legally registered in another jurisdiction. The Russian Ministry of Transport confirmed the Marinera's temporary navigation permit and reported that communications with the ship had been cut off.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on X that the blockade of illegally extracted Venezuelan oil“continues fully and with force across the globe,” signaling Washington's intent to control energy flows from Venezuela.

The interception comes amid U.S. plans to secure Venezuelan oil following the reported detention of President Nicolás Maduro. President Donald Trump said agreements with Venezuela's interim government could allow the U.S. to receive between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned oil.

Analysts say the seizure highlights escalating U.S.-Russia tensions over Venezuela and underscores the strategic importance of controlling oil shipments in the region, potentially complicating international maritime operations.

