Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? Meet Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter-In-Law, Arjun Tendulkar's Future Wife

Saaniya Chandhok Career:Who is Saaniya Chandhok, the future wife of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar? Find out about her education, career, and complete family background.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry. His fiancée, Saaniya, has a strong business background.

Saaniya Chandhok belongs to Mumbai's prestigious Ghai family. She is the granddaughter of famous industrialist Ravi Ghai, known for top hospitality brands.

Saaniya completed her higher education at the London School of Economics (LSE). She developed a deep understanding of business management.

Saaniya is a Designated Partner and Director at 'Mr. Paw's Pet Spa & Store LLP' in Mumbai, a brand known for premium pet care products and services.

Saaniya was close to the Tendulkars even before her relationship with Arjun, being a good friend of his sister, Sara.