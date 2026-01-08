403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Power Strip Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, and Forecast to 2031
(MENAFNEditorial) The global power strip market is witnessing steady growth due to the increasing number of electronic devices used across residential, commercial, and industrial environments. Power strips, also known as extension sockets or power boards, play a critical role in providing safe, organized, and efficient power distribution to multiple devices from a single electrical outlet. The rapid expansion of smart homes, offices, data centers, and consumer electronics is significantly boosting demand for advanced and surge-protected power strips worldwide.
Global power strip market size was valued at USD 12.46 billion in 2023, which is estimated to be valued at USD 13.09 billion in 2024 and reach USD 19.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2024 to 2031.
Full Detailed Report-
Modern power strips are no longer basic accessories; they now integrate advanced features such as surge protection, USB charging ports, smart connectivity, energy monitoring, child safety shutters, and overload protection. These innovations are reshaping the market landscape and driving adoption across diverse end-use sectors.
Discover more
vehicles
health
Primary & Secondary Schooling (K-12)
Geographic Reference
Infiniti
Educational Resources
Health
Education
Fashion & Style
City & Local Guides
Power Strip Market Key Highlights
Rising adoption of consumer electronics and smart devices is fueling demand for multi-socket power solutions
Growing emphasis on electrical safety and surge protection is accelerating product upgrades
Expansion of commercial offices, data centers, and IT infrastructure supports sustained market growth
Increasing popularity of smart power strips with IoT and automation capabilities
Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by urbanization and industrial growth
Continuous product innovation focused on energy efficiency, compact design, and smart charging
Power Strip Market Drivers
Growing Number of Electronic Devices
The exponential rise in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, gaming consoles, smart appliances, and networking equipment has created a strong need for efficient power distribution solutions. Households and workplaces increasingly rely on power strips to manage multiple devices simultaneously, making them an essential electrical accessory.
As digital lifestyles continue to evolve, the dependency on reliable power connectivity is expected to intensify, driving long-term demand for power strips.
Increasing Focus on Electrical Safety
Electrical hazards caused by power surges, voltage fluctuations, and overloaded sockets have raised safety concerns among consumers and businesses. Surge-protected power strips help safeguard expensive electronic equipment from damage caused by power spikes, lightning strikes, and unstable power supply.
Regulatory bodies and safety standards across various regions are encouraging the adoption of certified and safety-compliant power strips, further supporting market expansion.
Expansion of Commercial and Industrial Infrastructure
The rapid growth of commercial spaces such as offices, retail outlets, hospitals, educational institutions, and data centers is significantly boosting power strip demand. In industrial settings, power strips are widely used for powering machinery, tools, testing equipment, and control systems.
The rise of remote work and flexible office setups has also increased the need for reliable power management solutions in home offices and co-working spaces.
Emerging Trends in the Power Strip Market
Smart Power Strips and IoT Integration
One of the most prominent trends in the power strip market is the emergence of smart power strips. These devices allow users to remotely control power supply, monitor energy consumption, and automate device operation through mobile apps or voice assistants.
Smart power strips contribute to energy savings by automatically cutting power to idle devices, aligning with global energy efficiency and sustainability goals.
USB and Fast-Charging Power Strips
The integration of USB-A, USB-C, and fast-charging ports into power strips is gaining traction, especially among tech-savvy consumers. These power strips eliminate the need for bulky adapters and offer convenient charging solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.
The increasing adoption of USB-C standards across consumer electronics is expected to further accelerate this trend.
Compact and Travel-Friendly Designs
Manufacturers are focusing on compact, lightweight, and portable power strip designs to cater to travelers, students, and mobile professionals. Travel-friendly power strips with international plug compatibility and surge protection are gaining popularity in both developed and emerging markets.
Power Strip Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
Basic Power Strips
Surge-Protected Power Strips
Smart Power Strips
USB Power Strips
Surge-protected and smart power strips account for a growing share of the market due to increased safety awareness and demand for intelligent power management.
By End User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The residential segment dominates the market due to widespread household usage, while the commercial segment is experiencing rapid growth driven by offices, IT infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Online channels are gaining momentum due to competitive pricing, wide product variety, and increasing e-commerce penetration globally.
Regional Analysis of the Power Strip Market
North America
North America holds a significant share of the global power strip market due to high consumer electronics adoption, strong safety regulations, and early adoption of smart home technologies. The United States leads the region with strong demand from residential and commercial sectors.
Europe
Europe’s market growth is supported by stringent electrical safety standards, energy efficiency initiatives, and increasing awareness of surge protection. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are key contributors to regional growth.
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, rising disposable incomes, and growing electronics manufacturing in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling demand.
Latin America and Middle East & Africa
These regions are experiencing gradual growth due to expanding infrastructure development, increasing access to electricity, and rising adoption of consumer electronics.
Competitive Landscape of the Power Strip Market
The global power strip market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of both international brands and regional manufacturers. Key players are focusing on product innovation, safety certifications, smart features, and competitive pricing to strengthen their market position.
Key Companies Operating in the Market Include:
Schneider Electric
Legrand
Belkin International
Eaton Corporation
ABB
Panasonic
Philips
Tripp Lite
Honeywell
Xiaomi
Strategic partnerships, product launches, and investments in R&D are common strategies adopted by leading players to gain a competitive edge.
Future Outlook of the Power Strip Market
The future of the power strip market looks promising, driven by technological advancements, growing digitalization, and increasing electricity consumption worldwide. The integration of smart technologies, energy monitoring systems, and eco-friendly materials is expected to redefine the next generation of power strips.
With rising awareness about energy conservation and electrical safety, demand for intelligent and surge-protected power strips is expected to accelerate across residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the growing penetration of smart homes, electric vehicles, and connected devices will create new growth opportunities for manufacturers.
Emerging economies are likely to offer lucrative growth prospects as infrastructure development, urban housing projects, and consumer electronics adoption continue to expand. Overall, the power strip market is set to experience steady and sustainable growth through 2031.
Conclusion
The Power Strip Market is evolving from a basic electrical accessory segment into a technologically advanced and safety-driven industry. Supported by growing electronics usage, smart device adoption, and increasing safety awareness, the market is positioned for consistent expansion over the coming years.
With innovations such as smart power strips, USB-C fast charging, and energy monitoring features, manufacturers are unlocking new value propositions for consumers and businesses alike. As global demand for efficient and safe power management solutions continues to rise, the power strip market will remain an essential component of modern electrical infrastructure.
Global power strip market size was valued at USD 12.46 billion in 2023, which is estimated to be valued at USD 13.09 billion in 2024 and reach USD 19.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2024 to 2031.
Full Detailed Report-
Modern power strips are no longer basic accessories; they now integrate advanced features such as surge protection, USB charging ports, smart connectivity, energy monitoring, child safety shutters, and overload protection. These innovations are reshaping the market landscape and driving adoption across diverse end-use sectors.
Discover more
vehicles
health
Primary & Secondary Schooling (K-12)
Geographic Reference
Infiniti
Educational Resources
Health
Education
Fashion & Style
City & Local Guides
Power Strip Market Key Highlights
Rising adoption of consumer electronics and smart devices is fueling demand for multi-socket power solutions
Growing emphasis on electrical safety and surge protection is accelerating product upgrades
Expansion of commercial offices, data centers, and IT infrastructure supports sustained market growth
Increasing popularity of smart power strips with IoT and automation capabilities
Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing regional market, driven by urbanization and industrial growth
Continuous product innovation focused on energy efficiency, compact design, and smart charging
Power Strip Market Drivers
Growing Number of Electronic Devices
The exponential rise in electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, televisions, gaming consoles, smart appliances, and networking equipment has created a strong need for efficient power distribution solutions. Households and workplaces increasingly rely on power strips to manage multiple devices simultaneously, making them an essential electrical accessory.
As digital lifestyles continue to evolve, the dependency on reliable power connectivity is expected to intensify, driving long-term demand for power strips.
Increasing Focus on Electrical Safety
Electrical hazards caused by power surges, voltage fluctuations, and overloaded sockets have raised safety concerns among consumers and businesses. Surge-protected power strips help safeguard expensive electronic equipment from damage caused by power spikes, lightning strikes, and unstable power supply.
Regulatory bodies and safety standards across various regions are encouraging the adoption of certified and safety-compliant power strips, further supporting market expansion.
Expansion of Commercial and Industrial Infrastructure
The rapid growth of commercial spaces such as offices, retail outlets, hospitals, educational institutions, and data centers is significantly boosting power strip demand. In industrial settings, power strips are widely used for powering machinery, tools, testing equipment, and control systems.
The rise of remote work and flexible office setups has also increased the need for reliable power management solutions in home offices and co-working spaces.
Emerging Trends in the Power Strip Market
Smart Power Strips and IoT Integration
One of the most prominent trends in the power strip market is the emergence of smart power strips. These devices allow users to remotely control power supply, monitor energy consumption, and automate device operation through mobile apps or voice assistants.
Smart power strips contribute to energy savings by automatically cutting power to idle devices, aligning with global energy efficiency and sustainability goals.
USB and Fast-Charging Power Strips
The integration of USB-A, USB-C, and fast-charging ports into power strips is gaining traction, especially among tech-savvy consumers. These power strips eliminate the need for bulky adapters and offer convenient charging solutions for smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices.
The increasing adoption of USB-C standards across consumer electronics is expected to further accelerate this trend.
Compact and Travel-Friendly Designs
Manufacturers are focusing on compact, lightweight, and portable power strip designs to cater to travelers, students, and mobile professionals. Travel-friendly power strips with international plug compatibility and surge protection are gaining popularity in both developed and emerging markets.
Power Strip Market Segmentation Analysis
By Product Type
Basic Power Strips
Surge-Protected Power Strips
Smart Power Strips
USB Power Strips
Surge-protected and smart power strips account for a growing share of the market due to increased safety awareness and demand for intelligent power management.
By End User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
The residential segment dominates the market due to widespread household usage, while the commercial segment is experiencing rapid growth driven by offices, IT infrastructure, and healthcare facilities.
By Distribution Channel
Online Retail
Offline Retail
Online channels are gaining momentum due to competitive pricing, wide product variety, and increasing e-commerce penetration globally.
Regional Analysis of the Power Strip Market
North America
North America holds a significant share of the global power strip market due to high consumer electronics adoption, strong safety regulations, and early adoption of smart home technologies. The United States leads the region with strong demand from residential and commercial sectors.
Europe
Europe’s market growth is supported by stringent electrical safety standards, energy efficiency initiatives, and increasing awareness of surge protection. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and France are key contributors to regional growth.
Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, rising disposable incomes, and growing electronics manufacturing in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling demand.
Latin America and Middle East & Africa
These regions are experiencing gradual growth due to expanding infrastructure development, increasing access to electricity, and rising adoption of consumer electronics.
Competitive Landscape of the Power Strip Market
The global power strip market is moderately fragmented, with the presence of both international brands and regional manufacturers. Key players are focusing on product innovation, safety certifications, smart features, and competitive pricing to strengthen their market position.
Key Companies Operating in the Market Include:
Schneider Electric
Legrand
Belkin International
Eaton Corporation
ABB
Panasonic
Philips
Tripp Lite
Honeywell
Xiaomi
Strategic partnerships, product launches, and investments in R&D are common strategies adopted by leading players to gain a competitive edge.
Future Outlook of the Power Strip Market
The future of the power strip market looks promising, driven by technological advancements, growing digitalization, and increasing electricity consumption worldwide. The integration of smart technologies, energy monitoring systems, and eco-friendly materials is expected to redefine the next generation of power strips.
With rising awareness about energy conservation and electrical safety, demand for intelligent and surge-protected power strips is expected to accelerate across residential and commercial applications. Additionally, the growing penetration of smart homes, electric vehicles, and connected devices will create new growth opportunities for manufacturers.
Emerging economies are likely to offer lucrative growth prospects as infrastructure development, urban housing projects, and consumer electronics adoption continue to expand. Overall, the power strip market is set to experience steady and sustainable growth through 2031.
Conclusion
The Power Strip Market is evolving from a basic electrical accessory segment into a technologically advanced and safety-driven industry. Supported by growing electronics usage, smart device adoption, and increasing safety awareness, the market is positioned for consistent expansion over the coming years.
With innovations such as smart power strips, USB-C fast charging, and energy monitoring features, manufacturers are unlocking new value propositions for consumers and businesses alike. As global demand for efficient and safe power management solutions continues to rise, the power strip market will remain an essential component of modern electrical infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment