Man Dies, Son Loses Eyesight Partially After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bihar's Samastipur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Jan 8 (IANS) A 60-year-old man died after consuming spurious liquor, while his son suffered partial loss of eyesight in Bihar's Samastipur district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Bhakhri Bujurg village under the jurisdiction of the Musrigharari police station.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Baleshwar Shah.

Baleshwar Shah's son, Bablu Shah, in his statement to the police, said that he had purchased two tetra-packets of liquor, while one tetra-packet was purchased by his father.

The liquor was obtained through a home delivery service, and the payment was made online on January 1. Bablu Shah has produced evidence of the online payment, police said.

“After consuming the liquor, the health condition of both the father and son deteriorated on January 1, following which they were admitted to a private hospital. They were discharged the same day and stayed at home on January 2,” said Sanjay Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Samastipur.

“However, their condition worsened again on the night of January 2, and family members took them back to a private hospital. Later, they were referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), where Baleshwar Shah died during treatment,” Pandey added.

The family cremated the body without informing the local police, the officer said.

On Wednesday night, Bablu Shah's wife, Radha Devi, informed the Musrigharari police station SHO about the incident.

Police subsequently recorded Bablu Shah's statement, which corroborated the contents of the complaint lodged by his wife.

“We have taken cognisance of the matter and registered an FIR. The tetra-packets of liquor have been seized and sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. We are awaiting the investigation report, which will clarify the exact cause of death,” Pandey said.

“The Samastipur police are also contacting doctors who treated the victims in Samastipur and Patna. We are investigating Bablu Shah's claim that he has partially lost his eyesight,” he added.

Sources said that the liquor was allegedly supplied by a neighbour of the deceased.