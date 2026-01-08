403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Army Announces Limited Operation in Aleppo
(MENAFN) Syria’s military has declared plans to begin a restricted operation in Aleppo aimed at the PKK/YPG groups, which operate under the name of the SDF, following recent assaults on civilians, the country’s Information Ministry announced Wednesday.
“In response to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) ongoing attacks on civilian residential areas, main roads and security forces, the Syrian Arab Army will launch a limited military operation in Aleppo," the ministry stated.
According to the ministry, more than 20 civilians have lost their lives and over 150 others were injured in attacks over the past month, while more than 25 soldiers were also killed. The violence has disrupted commerce and daily life in the city, it added.
Officials emphasized that the operation is being carried out locally and at the request of Aleppo’s residents. Its objectives include halting artillery, sniper, and drone strikes, restoring stability, reopening the Aleppo–Azaz road, and safeguarding civilians.
The ministry underlined that military actions will comply with international law, prioritizing the evacuation of civilians. It stressed that the campaign will focus solely on armed groups deemed responsible for the attacks, not the civilian population.
The announcement follows renewed shelling by the SDF in Aleppo’s residential districts for a second consecutive day. On Tuesday, at least five people were killed and 16 wounded in a series of strikes attributed to the group.
“In response to the Syrian Democratic Forces’ (SDF) ongoing attacks on civilian residential areas, main roads and security forces, the Syrian Arab Army will launch a limited military operation in Aleppo," the ministry stated.
According to the ministry, more than 20 civilians have lost their lives and over 150 others were injured in attacks over the past month, while more than 25 soldiers were also killed. The violence has disrupted commerce and daily life in the city, it added.
Officials emphasized that the operation is being carried out locally and at the request of Aleppo’s residents. Its objectives include halting artillery, sniper, and drone strikes, restoring stability, reopening the Aleppo–Azaz road, and safeguarding civilians.
The ministry underlined that military actions will comply with international law, prioritizing the evacuation of civilians. It stressed that the campaign will focus solely on armed groups deemed responsible for the attacks, not the civilian population.
The announcement follows renewed shelling by the SDF in Aleppo’s residential districts for a second consecutive day. On Tuesday, at least five people were killed and 16 wounded in a series of strikes attributed to the group.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment