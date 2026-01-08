Trinamool Youth Leader Harasses BDO In Bengal's Murshidabad, Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 8 (IANS) A Trinamool Congress youth leader has been accused of harassing a Block Development Officer (BDO) over disagreements regarding various government tenders and allocation of funds for housing schemes.

The incident occurred during a meeting on Wednesday in the Domkal block of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, and a purported video went viral.

When the situation spiralled out of control, the police were called, who were also allegedly harassed.

According to police sources, a meeting of the Panchayat Samiti's Standing Committee (Public Works) was held at the Domkal BDO office on Wednesday morning. In the meeting, the speedy implementation of government projects was being discussed. Towards the end of the meeting, the Panchayat Samiti president, Sahana Biswas and the chairman of the Public Works committee, Mehboob Hasan, asked BDO Shankhadeep Ghosh for information regarding several road tenders, housing scheme funds and other approved funds.

The BDO said that it was not possible to provide all the information as per the government rules. During the discussion, Mehboob Hasan allegedly suddenly got up from his chair and tried to assault the BDO. A video of the tense situation has already gone viral on social media.

Following this, the BDO's chamber was allegedly surrounded by Trinamool Congress workers. It is also alleged that the BDO was subjected to verbal abuse. Even after police officers from the Domkal police station arrived at the scene, the situation did not change. The Trinamool leader was repeatedly seen lunging at the police in an agitated state. Later, the police brought the situation under control.

Later, Mehboob Hasan said, "During the standing committee meeting, we requested the BDO to expedite the implementation of housing and several other projects. Without giving any response, he made an offensive remark. He is a government official, and we are elected representatives. The BDO should not cross his limits."

Reacting to the incident, Domkal BDO Shankhadeep said, "An untoward incident has occurred. The matter is administrative. The administration and higher officials have been informed. Action will be taken according to the instructions from higher officials."