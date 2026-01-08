Rocking Star Yash Birthday: 'Rocky Bhai' Turns 40, Here Are His 10 Super Hit Movies!

Rocking Star Yash, who is busy with his movie 'Toxic', has become a major force in the Indian film industry today. The son of a bus driver is now a national star. He transitioned from the small screen to the big screen and is now a Pan-India star.

KGF is the biggest film of Yash's career, opening doors for the Kannada film industry. It's one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. Yash starred as 'Rocky Bhai' in this Prashanth Neel directorial.

This film took the Kannada industry's fame beyond state lines. Yash became a pan-India star with this movie. The action and mother sentiment were major highlights, and the songs were big hits.

Though not his debut, this film was Yash's big break as a hero. He won a Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. This is where the on-screen and real-life romance with Radhika Pandit began.

Yash's comic timing in 'Drama,' directed by Yogaraj Bhat, was awesome. The unique story, sweet songs, and the cast combo of Yash, Sathish, Radhika, and Nidhi were loved by all.

The Yash and Radhika Pandit starrer 'Santhu Straight Forward' was a huge success. It's a total mass entertainer from start to finish.

Starring Yash and Radhika Pandit, 'Mr. & Mrs. Ramachari' was a super hit. Loved by the youth, the couple got married after this film. Yash played a fan of Dr. Vishnuvardhan.

In Gajakesari, Yash appeared with an elephant. The story spans historical and modern times, showing an ancient bond with the animal. Amulya was the heroine in this movie.

The dialogues from 'Raja Huli,' with its Mandya dialect and rural vibe, are still famous. The film covers friendship, love, and issues of caste and prestige. Meghana Raj was the heroine.

'Kirataka' is another film where Yash beautifully showcased the Mandya dialect. His realistic acting in this movie won everyone over.

Directed by Pavan Wadeyar, 'Googly' gave Yash a huge lover boy image. His stylish look, mannerisms, and on-screen chemistry with his co-star captivated the audience.