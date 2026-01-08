Laxmi Nagar Assault: New Footage Surfaces Of Thar Crash, Brutal Attack

Another CCTV video related to the assault case in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar has surfaced, shedding more light on the sequence of events. The footage shows a group of people arriving at the spot, opening the gate of the house and attacking a man. Shortly afterwards, a Thar vehicle is seen speeding towards the house and crashing into a wall, following which several people step out, and the assault resumes.

Accused's Defence and Alleged Motive

Meanwhile, the brother of the alleged accused Satish Yadav, Omkar Yadav released a video on social media on Thursday to defend his brother. Police have claimed that Satish Yadav alias Pintu Yadav, has been identified as the main accused in the case. Satish Yadav is a gym caretaker by profession. According to police, the victim runs a gym from the basement of his house. It is alleged that Satish Yadav cheated the victim and attempted to take over the gym, which eventually led to the dispute.

Reports suggest that on January 2, an argument over issues related to the basement and sewage escalated into violence. Satish Yadav, along with his associates, allegedly assaulted the gym owner, his wife and their son.

Brutal Assault Caught on Camera

An earlier CCTV video of the incident had shown the couple's son being dragged onto the road, stripped and beaten by several people, triggering widespread outrage.

Main Accused Arrested

Police have arrested the main accused, Satish Yadav, while efforts are underway to nab the remaining accused, who are currently absconding.

In his video statement, Omkar Yadav claimed that his brother had been associated with the complainant for several years and had been running the gym during that period.

Initial Reports of the Incident

Earlier, A shocking incident of brutality surfaced from Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area, where a group of men allegedly assaulted a father and his son in public, stripped them, and beat them mercilessly as bystanders watched. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and raising serious questions about law and order.

According to the victims' family, the incident took place on January 2, around 3-3:30 pm, outside their own property.

Rita Garg, the mother of the assaulted youth, said the violence erupted when her family was standing outside their house. (ANI)

