Drill-Free Magnetic Surfboard Rack Eliminates Sandy Board Problems For Beach Campers And Van Lifers

"Sandy boards have always been the biggest hassle for surfers who camp at the beach. You either bring the sand inside your van or leave your expensive boards on the ground. Our magnetic rack solves both problems by keeping boards securely mounted to the outside of your vehicle, elevated and ready to go."A new magnetic mounting system from Open Road Supply Co. is transforming how surfers transport and store their boards while camping at the beach. The innovative rack eliminates the need for drilling into expensive van conversions while keeping surfboards elevated, clean, and sand-free during coastal adventures.

The intersection of surf culture and van life has created a passionate community of adventure seekers who chase waves while living mobile lifestyles. However, this combination has always presented practical challenges, particularly when it comes to board storage at beach campsites. Open Road Supply Co. has developed a solution that directly addresses these challenges with their newly launched magnetic surfboard rack.

The rack represents a fundamental rethinking of how surfers can store their equipment while camping. Traditional approaches have forced compromises that diminish the camping experience. Storing boards inside the van means dealing with sand, salt water, and wax residue in close living quarters. Leaving boards outside on the ground exposes them to damage and makes them magnets for sand accumulation. Permanent roof racks or drilling mounting systems require modifications that many van owners want to avoid.

Open Road Supply Co.'s magnetic solution requires no drilling, no permanent modifications, and no complicated installation procedures. The system uses industrial-strength magnets with rubber coating that attaches securely to steel-bodied vehicles including popular van models like Sprinters, Transits, and Promasters. The 100-pound weight capacity provides peace of mind for surfers carrying valuable boards, while the single-hand removal feature ensures convenience when it is time to hit the waves or pack up camp.

The rubber coating serves multiple purposes in the design. It protects vehicle paint from scratches and scuffs that could result from repeated attachment and removal. It also provides additional friction to prevent any shifting or sliding during transport. The coating withstands exposure to salt air, sun, and moisture, making it ideal for the coastal environments where it will be used most frequently.

Beyond the flagship magnetic rack product, Open Road Supply Co. has established itself as a comprehensive resource for the van life and surf communities. The company operates as Twill Product Design Company LLC doing business as Open Road Supply Co., reflecting its dual focus on innovative product development and curated retail offerings.

The marketplace approach sets Open Road Supply Co. apart from typical single-product retailers. By partnering with established brands in complementary categories, the company has created a shopping destination where customers can outfit their entire mobile surf lifestyle. Partnerships with Sandy Vans, AVC Rig, Almond Surfboards, and Jackery bring together respected names in van accessories, camping gear, and surfing equipment.

This curated marketplace model benefits customers through both convenience and savings. Instead of researching products across dozens of different websites and brand stores, surfers and van campers can browse complementary products side by side, making informed decisions about how different items work together. The exclusive deals, offering discounts up to 40 percent off, make premium products more accessible to enthusiasts building out their dream van setups or upgrading existing systems.

The timing of the magnetic rack launch aligns with growing interest in alternative living arrangements and outdoor recreation. More people are converting vans into mobile homes and seeking ways to integrate their recreational passions into their living spaces. Surfing remains one of the most popular activities for coastal travelers, and products that make this lifestyle more practical and enjoyable find eager audiences.

Customer response to the magnetic rack has validated the company's approach to problem-solving within these communities. Users appreciate that the product addresses a real pain point without creating new complications or requiring permanent vehicle modifications that could affect resale value or versatility.

Open Road Supply Co. continues developing products and partnerships that serve the evolving needs of adventure-focused mobile living enthusiasts.

