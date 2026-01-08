403
Dowr, RD & GR Secretary, V. L. Kantha Rao Undertakes Two-Day Review Of Farakka Barrage Project
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 07 January 2026, Delhi: On 6th & 7th January 2026, Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD & GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti, visited Farakka Barrage Project & its various components including major ongoing works and reviewed various Technical and Administrative matters of Farakka Barrage Project.
Commissioner (FM), DoWR, RD & GR; GM, FBP and other officers from CWC & FBP accompanied the Secretary during the visit.
Secretary (DoWR, RD&GR) visited following main components of FBP:
i. Main Farakka Barrage, Head Regulator, Fish lock Gates & associated components.
ii. Eroded portion of 10th Marginal Embankment in upstream left bank of river Ganga near Birnagar area.
iii. Navigational Lock at Farakka.
iv. Feeder Canal & Jangipur Barrage.
Secretary (DoWR, RD&GR) reviewed the overall progress of works undertaken under the Farakka Barrage Project and underscored the importance of strengthening & proper maintenance of Farakka Barrage & its component for fulfilling its objectives efficiently.
The Secretary emphasized the need for timely completion of ongoing works, advised proactive resolution of bottlenecks, and stressed ensuring time-bound progress on priority works related to the operation, maintenance, and modernization of the Farakka Barrage.
The Secretary also met DC and SDM of the area and sought their co-operation in administrative issues.
Concluding the visit, the Secretary assured full support of the Ministry for the overall development, operation, and management of jurisdiction and infrastructure under the Farakka Barrage Project.
