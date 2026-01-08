403
Trump Greenlights Bipartisan Bill Imposing Tougher Sanctions On Russia
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that President Donald Trump has given the "green light" to advance a bipartisan bill imposing tougher sanctions on Russia.
Graham said Wednesday, on X, that following a "very productive" meeting with President Trump, approval was granted for the sanctions bill he has worked on for months with Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and others.
Graham expected the Senate to vote on the legislation early next week.
He explained that, if approved, the bill would give President Trump significant leverage over countries such as China, India and Brazil to pressure them to stop purchasing Russian oil.
Such purchases, he said, help finance Russia's war machine against Ukraine.
The remarks coincided with earlier US actions to detain two oil tankers in the North Atlantic, one flying the Russian flag, after being pursued from the Venezuelan coast under US sanctions.
Commenting on the operation, the White House said President Trump is not afraid to continue detaining sanctioned oil tankers.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the policy would be enforced in line with US interests, including banning vessels from the so-called shadow fleet transporting oil illegally. (end)
