Al Maqam Retains Baiddaa Algaa Cup In A Thrilling Finish

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Maqam successfully defended the Baiddaa Algaa Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse Wednesday, landing the Local Purebred Arabian Novice over 1,700m for the second consecutive year in the colours of Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari.

Drawn wide, the six-year-old faced an early test of patience. Jockey Pierre Charles Boudot settled him quietly at the back, allowing the race to unfold before asking for his effort. When the field turned for home, Al Maqam found another gear.

Striding forward with determination, he answered every challenge, digging deep as Mared Al Zaeem launched a late bid. The finish was tight, but Al Maqam held on bravely, prevailing by a neck. Saad Ali al-Kubaisi, Deputy Director of the QREC Registration & Studbook Department, crowned the winners.

Meanwhile, Purebred Arabian Show Horses featured a solid display from Nibras Al Marroona, with Salman Fahad al-Hajri steering him to a length victory.

Corinth dominated the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–95) under Alberto Sanna, stretching clear to score by an emphatic 71⁄2 lengths, while Purebred Arabian Handicap (60–80) turned into a tight contest as Lwich De Bozouls, partnered by Boudot, edged out his rivals by a short head.

Thouab Al Shahania showed consistency in the Purebred Arabian Handicap (55–75) under Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi while Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (55–75) went the way of Aaneef Zakhir, with Arnaud De Lepine delivering a well-timed ride to win by a length.

Ruling Master was impressive in the Thoroughbred Handicap (0–70), as Salman Fahad al-Hajri guided him to a commanding five-length victory.

Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0–45) saw Malik and Soufiane Saadi assert their authority to win by two lengths. White Christmas delivered a strong performance in the Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, with Louis Nomis aboard for a convincing 21⁄2-length win in the first contest Wednesday.

RESULTS

33rd Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Baiddaa Algaa Cup

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Baiddaa Algaa Cup - Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5)

Al Maqam, Julian Smart, Pierre Charles Boudot

2 - Purebred Arabian Show Horses

Nibras Al Marroona, Mohammed Hassan al-Matwi, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

3 - Thoroughbred Handicap (0-95), three-year-olds, 1700m

Corinth, Hadi al-Ramzani,

Alberto Sanna

4 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80)

Lwich De Bozouls, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

5 - Purebred Arabian Handicap (55-75)

Thouab Al Shahania, Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani, Saleh Faraj al-Otaibi

6 - Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (55-75)

Aaneef Zakhir, Eng. Osama Omer al-Dafea, Arnaud De Lepine

7 - Thoroughbred Handicap (0-70)

Ruling Master, Jassim al-Ghazali, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

8 - Local Thoroughbred Handicap (0-45)

Malik, Gassim Al Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

9 - Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, four-seven-year-olds, 1200m

White Christmas, Ahmad al-Sheeb, Louis Nomis

