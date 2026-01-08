Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Plans Large-Scale Solar Power Investments In Tajikistan - EDB


2026-01-08 12:04:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 8. Several large renewable energy projects involving Chinese companies are under preparation in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB).

Eging PV Technology intends to develop a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 1.5 GW between 2025 and 2028. Simultaneously, China Datang Overseas is evaluating two additional projects: a 500 MW solar power plant in the Sughd region and a solar module manufacturing facility in the Khatlon region.

All these initiatives are expected to be executed as greenfield investments, funded entirely by the Chinese companies' own resources, with no direct financial assistance from the host country's budget. Capital construction is projected to begin in the latter half of 2025 or 2026, following the completion of feasibility studies and the necessary site approvals.

