Iran Protests: Reza Pahlavi Says Iranians Ready For Next Phase

Pahlavi Hails 'Unprecedented' Protests

Former Crown prince of Iran, who is living in exile, Reza Pahlavi has praised what he described as an unprecedented nationwide turnout during protests on Wednesday, calling it a decisive signal that Iranians are prepared for the next phase of coordinated demonstrations. "My fellow countrymen, today, Wednesday January 7th, your presence across Iran was unprecedented. And this constitutes a declaration of readiness for tomorrow's plan (the call for Thursday January 8th, at 8 p.m.). Of course, reports have reached us that the regime is deeply frightened and is attempting, once again, to cut off the internet. Know that our communication will not be severed. Whether through the hundreds of thousands of Starlink devices in Iran, or through the Iran International and Manoto television networks. But if the regime commits such a mistake and cuts the internet, that itself will be another call to continue your presence and to take over the streets. In this way, you will drive yet another nail into the coffin of this regime," Pahlavi said.

Earlier, in an interview to Fox News, Pahlavi stressed that the Iranians are "more than ever" committed to bringing an end to Khamenei's regime, signalling this as an opportunity for Iran to free itself from a "tyrannical regime". Speaking to Fox News Host Sean Hannity, Pahlavi said, "In all these years, I've never seen an opportunity as we see today in Iran. Iranian people are more than ever committed to bringing an end to this regime, as the world has witnessed the last few days. The levels of demonstrations are unprecedented in Iran -- over 100 cities, millions of people in the streets chanting 'death to the dictator' and 'end to this regime.' By God, it is about time that Iran gets its opportunity to free itself from a tyrannical regime."

Protest Scope and Regime's Violent Response

According to a report by the Institute for the Study of War, 89 protests across 21 provinces were recorded in Iran since its last data cutoff on January 6. The report says that the protests have continued to primarily take place in western Iran and in smaller, less populated areas. The regime continues to use violence and lethal force to suppress the protests. The regime reportedly disrupted internet access in parts of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari and Ilam provinces.

The report further stated that Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-affiliated media reported on January 7 that protesters killed two Law Enforcement Command (LEC) officers during protests in Lordegan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, as well as an unspecified security force member in Malekshahi, Ilam Province. (ANI)

