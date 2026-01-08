PHOTOS: Rihanna Shares Valentine's Day Collection From Her Lingerie Brand Savage X Fenty Take A Look

Rihanna has once again set social media on fire after posting a new series of photos on X (previously Twitter). The photographs, posted on Wednesday, show the Grammy-winning diva standing proudly in red lingerie, offering fans a striking glimpse into her current style just months after announcing her third pregnancy.

Rihanna easily commands attention in the photographs, which feature beautiful positions and expressive emotions. She captioned the image, writing,“Aphrodite was a savage ❤️ V-Day collection now available on savagex," teasing the latest Valentine's Day drop from her lingerie label, Savage X Fenty.

Fans reacted quickly, filling the comments with adoration.

One fan noted that she represents "beauty that commands, not begs," while another called the collection a smash hit. Several people praised her confidence and presence, with several pointing out that she continues to redefine power dressing on her own terms.

Rihanna's photoshoot comes just over three months after she became a mother for the third time. Last September, she revealed the birth of her daughter with long-time lover A$AP Rocky. She shared the news on Instagram, posting personal photos of the child, one cuddling it in soft pink and another showing the little pink shoes. The message revealed the name: Rocki Irish Mayers, who was born on September 13, 2025.

The couple had previously disclosed the pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, when Rihanna made a stunning entrance in a pinstripe costume and a dramatic headpiece, proudly displaying her baby belly. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who began collaborating in 2012 and acknowledged their relationship in 2020, have two sons: RZA Athelston Mayers (born in 2022) and Riot Rose Mayers (born in August 2023).

On the professional front, Rihanna's final studio album, Anti, was released in 2016, and she expanded her empire with the introduction of Fenty Beauty in 2017. She recently sang the song "Friend of Mine" for the animated film Smurfs, and A$AP Rocky will release his fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb, in 2025.