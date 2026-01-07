Shweta Tripathi On 'Palkon Pe': It Doesn't Shy Away From Uncomfortable Questions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up the shoot for her upcoming social drama 'Palkon Pe' in Bhopal and said that the film doesn't shy away from uncomfortable questions around divorce, gender equality, sexuality and mental health.

Speaking about completing the shoot, Shweta told IANS: "Shooting across Bhopal over a continuous; gruelling schedule really pushed all of us, but it also created a sense of camaraderie and honesty that reflects in the work we've done.”

She added:“What drew me to Palkon Pe was the courage of its storytelling. It doesn't shy away from uncomfortable questions around divorce, gender equality, sexuality and mental health that are often spoken about in hushed tones or oversimplified.

The film, directed by acclaimed ad filmmaker Niddhish Puuzhakkal, went on floors in December last year and was shot across multiple locations in and around Bhopal, following a demanding start-to-finish schedule that tested the cast and crew both creatively and physically.

“Niddhish has such a unique way of looking at human behaviour; he brings a psychologist's sensitivity to every frame, every silence, every emotion. As an actor, that kind of direction allows you to dig deeper, to sit with discomfort, and to be truthful," said the actress.

Palkon Pe features Shweta, Abhishek Chauhan and Eshan Naqvi. Niddhish makes a compelling social drama that explores layered and sensitive themes such as gender equality and mental health, presenting them through an intimate and human lens centered around and involves the character Shraddha Agarwal that is played by Shweta Tripathi.

Working with her co-actors Abhishek and Eshan was equally enriching for Shweta.

“Everyone brought such sincerity to the table, and that made even the toughest days feel purposeful. Palkon Mein is a story that stayed with me after the camera cut, and I genuinely hope it resonates with audiences when it releases."

Produced by Rahul Gandhi's Tamboo Entertainment and Saleem Javed's Zaria Entertainment, Palkon Pe is positioned as a thought-provoking social commentary that aims to spark meaningful conversations while staying rooted in emotional authenticity. The film is slated for release in 2026.