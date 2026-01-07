TaiSPO / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Stay Fit, Stay Well -- The Fitness Industry Is Surging Worldwide

08.01.2026 / 04:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TaiSPO 2026 Pre-registration is Open TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TaiSPO, Taiwan's Sports and Fitness Exhibition, will take place from March 25–28 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2. Continuing the spirit of "Stay Fit, Stay Well," the event brings key players from the sports, fitness, diving, tech, and outdoor leisure sectors. From leading manufacturers to emerging brands, TaiSPO showcases Taiwan's strength and innovation in the industry. Buyers are now welcome to register online for free admission.



According to Grand View Research, the global fitness equipment market is growing and is projected to exceed USD 17 billion by 2030. Reflecting this trend, Fitness Zone showcases global and innovative brands, from strength machines to treadmills-serving both commercial gyms and the expanding home-fitness market. As sports participation increases, from badminton to golf have become popular. Ball Sports Zone features a wide range of professional training aids. Also, modern consumers are increasingly focused on overall wellness, emphasizing performance, nutrition and recovery. TaiSPO presents the Nutrition & Recovery Zone, highlighting supplements and muscle recovery gears that support a holistic approach to healthy living. As diving becomes increasingly popular across Asia, the expanded Diving Pavilion at TaiSPO will feature a series of activities and talks led by professional divers and influencers. Experts will share insights on the latest equipment and gear selection. This dynamic stage blends technical knowledge with brand showcases, presenting the beauty and excitement of the underwater world to all diving enthusiasts. 2026 TaiSPO held the "Motion Vision" for the first time, focusing on startup acceleration and cross-sector collaboration. Integrating sports, health, and smart technology-the zone focuses on innovations in smart technology and health management, showcasing future from digital services to physical products. The platform aims to provide startups with international visibility and foster meaningful collaboration opportunities, positioning Motion Vision as a key accelerator for the sports and health industries in the Asia-Pacific region. The forum in 2026 will expand further, focusing on global fitness trends and business strategies in sports. Industry-leading speakers from abroad will share insights on transformation and innovation, helping professionals grasp the future direction of the sports and fitness industry from both practical and trend perspectives. Pre-registration for TaiSPO 2026 is now open. Register today to receive the latest updates on forums and must-see highlights. Held concurrently with the Taipei International Cycle Show (Taipei Cycle), a single registration gives you access to both exhibitions. Official Website: . Photo -



View original content: 08.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

