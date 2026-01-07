Harbin International Ice And Snow Festival Opens, Extending Warm Invitation To The World

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) HARBIN – The 42nd Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival commenced on January 5, once again transforming the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province into a global stage for winter culture and international exchange.







Since its inception in 1985, the festival has evolved from a local ice lantern display into a world-class winter celebration. It stands as a vivid testament to China's achievements in developing its ice-and-snow economy and promoting cultural exchanges through tourism.

This year's edition features all major attractions now open to the public, including the Harbin Ice and Snow World and the Sun Island International Snow Sculpture Art Expo. Covering 1.2 million square meters, the Ice and Snow World offers an immersive winter experience, transforming the city into a vast landscape where artistic creation meets public engagement.







The main tower, the tallest and largest standalone structure in the park, is shaped like the Chinese character for mountain cradled by snowflakes, symbolizing the country's goal for a thriving ice and snow economy. The upcoming Chinese New Year, the Year of the Horse, is celebrated through dynamic equine-themed sculptures, while an ice rendition of Manneken-Pis honors Belgium as this year's guest country.







The charm of the festival goes beyond ice and snow sculptures. Visitors of all ages can enjoy activities like the super-long ice slide, performances, and local food. Historical districts like Central Street are decorated with lights and winter scenery, keeping the festive mood alive both day and night.







Also part of the festival's international events, the 37th China Harbin International Ice Sculpture Competition and the 28th International Snow Sculpture Competition have drawn more than 100 artists from Russia, the United States, South Korea, France, and over a dozen other countries, fostering cross-cultural artistic dialogue.

Amid streamlined international travel procedures and resumed flight routes, Harbin is witnessing a steady increase in overseas visitors. During the opening events, diplomats and representatives from international organizations stationed in China gathered in the Ice City to join in the winter celebrations.







The festival serves as both an engine for local development and a bridge for international dialogue, contributing to China's ecological civilization goals and the world's common aspiration for cultural mutual learning.