THUNDEROBOT At CES 2026: Global Debut Of ZERO Air Gaming Laptop Powered By Panther Lake

On January 6, 2026, at CES in Las Vegas, USA (LVCC Central Hall 15845), THUNDEROBOT captured the spotlight by introducing itself next-generation gaming ecosystem, headlined by ground breaking Zero Air ultra-light gaming laptop. The booth experience was dominated by two flagship innovations: the Zero Air Laptop, and the precision-engineered Machenike F1 Dual 8k Fully Customizable Controller, built from the ground up for FPS supremacy.







As one of the first invited brands, ThundeRobot showcased an exciting“NVIDIA Passport Program” check-in activity and the“Spotted By NVIDIA” interactive experience at its exhibit, quickly attracting a large number of visitors to participate. The renowned esports team XEN, known for its strong performance in“Call of Duty” and“Fortnite,” also visited the ThundeRobot booth. After thoroughly experiencing the ZERO 18 Pro, they highly praised its outstanding competitive performance and operational feedback.

Weighting approximately 1.58 kg and measuring just 15.9mm thin, the ZERO Air swiftly became the highlight of the booth. Powered by an Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 5060 Laptop GPU, it achieves a remarkable up to 160W of total power output under its ultra-slim design. This breaks the long-standing trade-off between portability and performance in gaming laptops. It became one of the key products for attendees and media to experience.







The Machenike F1 Dual 8K Fully Customizable Controller also received positive feedback from on-site visitors. Designed and finely tuned for the high-frequency operational demands of FPS games, the F1 controller is compatible with various grip styles and features optical micro-switches along with a fully modular, hot-swappable button design. It achieves an 8k polling rate in both wired and 2.4GHZ modes, significantly enhancing the responsiveness, precision, and potential for personalized tactile tuning required for competitive FPS gameplay.

Additionally, the THUNDEROBOT MIX G2 Mini PC, the Shadow Hunter EX68 Optical Switch Keyboard, and the BLACKWARRIOR Focusound Monitor with directional sound technology. Together, they present a comprehensive Ecosystem for gaming, content creation, and productivity, underscoring THUNDERBOT's systematic vision and relentless innovation in esports hardware. Most products debuted at CES are slated for a global roll-out throughout 2026.

CES 2026 continues until January 9. We invite all attendees to visit THUNDERBOT at Booth 15845, LVCC Central Hall to experience the full 2026 portfolio firsthand and witness the future of AI-powered gaming technology.