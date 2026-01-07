Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra Sees Mixed Weather As Vidarbha Faces Sharp Temperature Drop

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Maharashtra is witnessing a mix of cloudy skies, light rain, fog, and falling temperatures. While coastal areas remain mild, inland regions-especially Vidarbha-are facing a sharper cold wave on January 8

The Konkan belt, including Mumbai, is expected to see partly cloudy skies through the day. Morning fog may reduce visibility in some pockets. Temperatures will stay comfortable, with the maximum around 31°C and the minimum near 20°C, keeping the cold impact minimal.

Western Maharashtra will experience chilly mornings, though the cold wave remains less intense here. Pune may record a maximum of 29°C and a minimum of 12°C, with fog affecting early visibility. In Marathwada, dense morning fog is likely, followed by clear skies. Temperatures will stay moderate, limiting the severity of cold conditions.

Vidarbha continues to bear the brunt of the cold wave. Nagpur may see temperatures dip to 9°C, while some districts such as Gondia, Wardha, and Amravati could drop below 10°C. Authorities warn of possible frost formation in vulnerable areas, making precautions essential.