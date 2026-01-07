Who Was Renee Nicole Good? US Woman Shot Dead By ICE Agent Amid Immigration Crackdown In Minneapolis

MENAFN - Live Mint) In Minneapolis on Wednesday (local time), an immigration officer fatally shot a woman, sparking anger from local officials, AFP reported.

US President Donald Trump insisted the officer had acted in self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey rejected the claim that the woman had assaulted federal agents, calling it“bullshit.”

Frey also demanded that ICE agents, who were carrying out a second day of large-scale raids, withdraw from the city, AFP reported.

A video of the incident, which has not been independently verified by Mint, shows a Honda SUV apparently blocking unmarked law enforcement vehicles as they attempt to drive down a snow-covered street.

Who was Renee Nicole Good?

The driver, named by local media as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, attempted to drive off as officers approached and tried to open her door, with one agent firing three times with a handgun as the vehicle pulled away.

Trump, who has ordered nationwide anti-immigrant raids, accused the victim of "viciously" trying to run over the agent.

"The woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting," he said on Truth Social, adding the agent“seems to have shot her in self-defense.”

However, in the footage, she can be heard saying,“That's my wife... I have a six-year-old in school... we're new here and don't know anyone.” The video ends with her shouting,“We need a doctor.”

Here's what family said

Donna Ganger told the Minnesota Star Tribune that her daughter had been living in the Twin Cities with her partner.

The family was informed of her death late Wednesday morning. After a reporter shared some details of the incident, Ganger reacted by saying“That's so stupid” that her daughter had been killed and added that“She was probably terrified.”

She stressed that her daughter was“not part of anything like that at all,” referring to demonstrators confronting ICE agents, according to Minnesota Star Tribune.

Ganger described Renee as“one of the kindest people I've ever known,” saying she was“extremely compassionate,” had“taken care of people all her life,” and was“loving, forgiving and affectionate.”

(This is a developing story; check later for updates)

(With inputs from agencies)