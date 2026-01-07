China-Linked Hackers Breached Email Systems Used By US Congressional Staff, Report Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) China has allegedly compromised email systems used by congressional staff working for influential committees in the US House of Representatives, according to a report by the Financial Times. The intrusions are said to form part of a wide-ranging cyber espionage operation known as“Salt Typhoon”, which has targeted sensitive political and governmental communications.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the affected systems were used by staff supporting some of the most powerful committees in the lower chamber of Congress.

Neither US nor Chinese authorities have publicly confirmed the details of the alleged breaches. Livemint could not independently verify the claims.

(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates