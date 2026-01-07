China-Linked Hackers Breached Email Systems Used By US Congressional Staff, Report Says
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the affected systems were used by staff supporting some of the most powerful committees in the lower chamber of Congress.
Neither US nor Chinese authorities have publicly confirmed the details of the alleged breaches. Livemint could not independently verify the claims.
(This is a developing story. Please come back for more updates
