Putin Says Russian Troops Carry Out 'Holy Mission' In Ukraine CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As noted in the statement, Putin "celebrated Christmas together with servicemen and their families, using the church service once again to justify the war against Ukraine."

"During the Christmas service, Putin stated that Russian troops, 'on God's instruction,' are carrying out a 'holy mission' to defend the homeland. In effect, the war was presented not as a political decision by the Kremlin, but as a sacred, God-pleasing duty," the CCD said.

The Center emphasized that this is a systematic propaganda line of the Kremlin - to present aggression against Ukraine as a "holy war." Such mixing of religion, state ideology, and the army demonstrates the total militarization of Russian society.

"While throughout the world Christmas remains a holiday of peace, love, and family, Putin is turning it into an instrument of military propaganda. Instead of words about reconciliation - glorification of war; instead of family warmth - demonstrative closeness to the army. Putin's militarized Christmas once again shows that the Kremlin is preparing Russian society for a long war," the CCD stressed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia is preparing for further militarization of children and youth, no longer even disguising military training as social and educational initiatives.