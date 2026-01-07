QEWC Launches New Identity, Changes Name To 'Nebras Energy'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC) has announced the launch of its new corporate identity under a new name, Nebras Energy.

This strategic transformation is based on decades-long milestones as a key provider of electricity and water solutions in Qatar and over a decade of global pioneering, QEWC highlighted in a statement on Wednesday.

With this new identity, Nebras Energy heralds a new trademark that reflects flexibility, continuity, and a clear-eyed vision for the future.

To mark this occasion, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Chairman of Nebras Energy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi said that for over three decades, QEWC has been fashioning the cornerstone of supporting energy and water security in the State of Qatar, and has broadened its scope of services to include global markets.

Today, QEWC ushers in a new phase under the designation of Nebras Energy, achieving expanded steps towards broader apertures in terms of growth and development, with a new visual identity and trademark that manifest its future vision, HE Al Kaabi underlined.

For his part, the Managing Director and CEO of Nebras Energy Eng. Mohammed Nasser Al Hajri, affirmed that this transformation underscores the commitment to strengthening the role toward advancing the electricity and water sectors and deepening the company's standing as a leading national institution with a global presence.

This new identity underlines the focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability, and provides a groundwork for elevating competitive capabilities and attracting investments, in addition to lending impetus to the engine of future growth, Al Hajri pointed out.

Noteworthy, QEWC was established under the Amiri Decree No. (58) of 1990, and has played a fundamental role over the past three decades in meeting the nation's needs for electricity and water, culminating in positioning itself as one of the utility behemoth companies in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The company owns a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation assets, supported by long‐term contracts and advanced operational capabilities that contribute to strengthening the energy and water infrastructure and enhancing long‐term supply security.

The enterprise clarified that its total operational capacity is 10.6 GW (6.3 GW net) of electricity, along with a total water desalination capacity of 541 million gallons per day.

The new visual identity will be showcased during the company's extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly, set to be convened tomorrow, Thursday, to solicit the final approval.