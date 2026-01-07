MENAFN - GetNews)



"Step into modern comfort and precision at Top-Rated Dental Care, West Hollywood – Sargon Dental. This sleek, high-tech treatment room features a state-of-the-art dental chair, ambient lighting, and advanced digital displays, creating a welcoming and professional environment for exceptional dental care."Sargon Dental achieves 98% success rate with proprietary UltratoothTM immediate load implant system, offering same-day tooth replacement at West Hollywood location under FDA-cleared protocol developed by Dr. Sargon Lazarof.

Dental implants West Hollywood ca patients receive at Sargon Dental have achieved a remarkable 98% success rate following the implementation of its proprietary immediate load protocol. The practice, led by Dr. Sargon Lazarof, inventor of the FDA-cleared Ultratooth system, has documented these results over several years of patient care at its West Hollywood location, marking a significant advancement in restorative tooth replacement techniques.

The data represent a comprehensive review of patient outcomes at the practice's 8711 Sunset Blvd location, where Dr. Lazarof has refined the immediate load methodology since introducing the concept to the dental field in 1991. The success rate encompasses both single-tooth replacements and full-arch restorations, demonstrating consistent results across various clinical scenarios.

Immediate Load Technology Transforms Patient Experience

The Ultratooth system differs from conventional implant protocols by allowing patients to receive fully functional tooth replacements during a single appointment. Traditional approaches typically require multiple visits spanning several months, with patients wearing temporary solutions while bone integration occurs. The immediate load method connects directly to the jawbone and supports functional use immediately following placement.

Dr. Lazarof developed this technique after completing his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree with Honors from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry in 1986. His postgraduate work at the TMJ Research Foundation informed the biomechanical principles underlying the Ultratooth design. The FDA cleared the system as the first immediate load implant approved for same-day function, distinguishing it from other dental implants West Hollywood practitioners may offer.

Clinical Data Reveals Long-Term Stability

The 98% success rate reflects outcomes measured over extended follow-up periods, with patients monitored for bone integration, functional performance, and aesthetic results. The practice's clinical documentation shows minimal complications and high patient satisfaction scores, particularly among individuals who previously experienced challenges with conventional implant protocols.

Patients receiving treatment at the West Hollywood facility benefit from Dr. Lazarof's extensive experience in complex cases, including those involving bone loss, TMJ disorders, and full-mouth rehabilitation. The immediate load approach has proven effective across diverse patient populations, with multilingual staff supporting communication in English, Farsi, Armenian, Aramaic, and Russian.

Single-Visit Protocol Reduces Treatment Timeline

The proprietary methodology employed at Sargon Dental compresses what traditionally requires 4-6 months into a single comprehensive appointment. Patients arrive with failing or missing teeth and leave with a complete, functional restoration. This efficiency results from precise treatment planning, advanced imaging technology, and the unique biomechanical properties of the Ultratooth system.

The protocol begins with a thorough diagnostic assessment, including 3D imaging to evaluate bone density and structure. Dr. Lazarof then designs a customized treatment plan addressing each patient's specific anatomical considerations. During the procedure, failing teeth are removed if necessary, dental implants West Hollywood patients receive are placed with exact positioning, and permanent restorations are attached, all during the same visit.

Innovation Backed by Decades of Research

Dr. Lazarof's contributions to implant dentistry extend beyond clinical practice. His 1998 publication, "The Immediate Load Implant System, Esthetic Dentistry for the 21st Century," through Quintessence Publishing established foundational concepts still referenced in the field. The text outlined principles that challenged conventional wisdom about bone integration timelines and functional loading protocols.

Subsequent inventions, including NumBee needle-less anesthesia and Diamoneers veneers, reflect the practice's commitment to advancing patient comfort and aesthetic outcomes. These innovations complement the core implant services offered at both the West Hollywood and Encino locations, creating a comprehensive approach to complex restorative cases.

Patient-Centric Approach Supports Diverse Community

Sargon Dental's multilingual capabilities address the linguistic diversity of the West Hollywood area, ensuring clear communication throughout treatment planning and recovery. Dr. Lazarof personally conducts one-on-one consultations, allocating time to understand patient concerns and explain treatment options in detail.

The practice serves adults seeking solutions for missing or failing teeth, with particular expertise in cases involving significant bone loss or previous implant failures. The Ultratooth system's ability to achieve immediate stability often provides options for patients told they lack sufficient bone for dental implants, west hollywood ca procedures might otherwise require.

Comprehensive Services Beyond Implant Placement

While implant dentistry represents a core specialty, Sargon Dental provides a full spectrum of restorative and cosmetic services. TMJ treatment, sinus lifts, oral surgery, and sedation dentistry support complex cases requiring multiple interventions. Facial aesthetics, teeth whitening, and preventive care round out the service offerings, allowing patients to address all dental needs within a single practice.

Emergency dentistry services accommodate urgent situations, with staff available to address sudden tooth loss, severe pain, or traumatic injuries. The practice's advanced equipment and Dr. Lazarof's surgical expertise enable same-day solutions for many emergency scenarios.

The documented success rates and refined protocols developed at Sargon Dental's West Hollywood location reflect decades of focused research and clinical refinement. Patients seeking alternatives to traditional implant timelines now have access to evidence-based immediate load techniques with demonstrated long-term stability and functional performance.