BTDR Shareholder Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Shareholders Of Deadline In Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer”) (NASDAQ: BTDR ) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Bitdeer securities between June 6, 2024, and November 10, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

DEFENDANTS' ALLEGED MISCONDUCT:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about Bitdeer's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) issues with Bitdeer's SEAL04 chip design progress caused a delay in production; (2) Bitdeer decided to take a“dual-track approach” and create two independent designs in an attempt to make-up for its lost progress; (3) despite this, Bitdeer continued to reassure the public that the SEAL04 production and its operations timeline was still on track; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS:

Bitdeer investors may, no later than February 2, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit .

