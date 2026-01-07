403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Promed Pharma Announces Agreement With Undisclosed Partner For Dedicated Manufacturing Suite At New Niagara Ln Facility
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ProMed Pharma, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in long-acting injectable and implantable drug delivery systems, today announced it has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed pharmaceutical partner to provide a dedicated manufacturing suite within its new Niagara Lane facility. The partner is entering late-stage clinical trials and intends to use the suite for commercial production pending approval.
The newly committed suite is the first of four manufacturing suites ProMed is constructing at Niagara Lane to support growing demand for manufacture of ophthalmic implants and other sustained-release drug delivery products. The Niagara facility builds on ProMed's previously demonstrated“pharma condo” model, which offers partners access to purpose-built, ISO 7 cleanrooms within a shared, GMP-compliant facility.
“This agreement validates the strength of our business model and the strategic vision behind our Niagara Lane expansion,” said James Arps, PhD, Director of Business Development at ProMed Pharma.“By combining dedicated manufacturing space with ProMed's technical expertise, quality systems, and operational support, we offer our partners a faster, reduced-risk path to commercial manufacturing.”
Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, the Niagara Lane facility is designed to support the development and commercial production of complex drug–device combination products. Each suite is engineered to meet drug product regulatory expectations while allowing customization to align with a partner's specific process, equipment, and product requirements. The Niagara Lane facility includes infrastructure for GMP warehousing, material control, sampling, and product manufacturing.
“We see strong interest from our customers in manufacturing suites that provide control, confidentiality, and scalability,” added Dr. Arps.“With the current suites planned and capacity for further expansion, Niagara Lane positions ProMed to meet anticipated needs for the next generation of long-acting therapies.”
Construction and fit-out of the first suite are underway, with additional suites available for future partners.
The newly committed suite is the first of four manufacturing suites ProMed is constructing at Niagara Lane to support growing demand for manufacture of ophthalmic implants and other sustained-release drug delivery products. The Niagara facility builds on ProMed's previously demonstrated“pharma condo” model, which offers partners access to purpose-built, ISO 7 cleanrooms within a shared, GMP-compliant facility.
“This agreement validates the strength of our business model and the strategic vision behind our Niagara Lane expansion,” said James Arps, PhD, Director of Business Development at ProMed Pharma.“By combining dedicated manufacturing space with ProMed's technical expertise, quality systems, and operational support, we offer our partners a faster, reduced-risk path to commercial manufacturing.”
Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, the Niagara Lane facility is designed to support the development and commercial production of complex drug–device combination products. Each suite is engineered to meet drug product regulatory expectations while allowing customization to align with a partner's specific process, equipment, and product requirements. The Niagara Lane facility includes infrastructure for GMP warehousing, material control, sampling, and product manufacturing.
“We see strong interest from our customers in manufacturing suites that provide control, confidentiality, and scalability,” added Dr. Arps.“With the current suites planned and capacity for further expansion, Niagara Lane positions ProMed to meet anticipated needs for the next generation of long-acting therapies.”
Construction and fit-out of the first suite are underway, with additional suites available for future partners.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment