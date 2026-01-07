Ethmar International Holding And Guggenheim Brothers Media Partner To Launch Multi-Million-Dollar Investment Fund To Drive Growth Of Abu Dhabi And The Global Creative Sector



Ethmar International Holding reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global capital for creative industries through long-term, institutional investment

Guggenheim Brothers Media targets high-growth opportunities in the media, entertainment and digital creative economy Bolsters Abu Dhabi's goal of becoming a leading hub for creative industries and next-generation content

Abu Dhabi, UAE;January 2026: Ethmar International Holding (EIH), a leading Abu Dhabi investment holding company, and Guggenheim Brothers Media (GB Media), a private investment firm focused on early to growth-stage media and entertainment companies, have partnered to launch a multi-million-dollar investment fund based in Abu Dhabi with a global focus on media, entertainment, and the digital creative economy. The partnership represents a key milestone in the fund's development and supports its path toward launch, bringing together EIH's local expertise and GB Media's global experience in creative investments.

Building on the Guggenheim family's legacy of cultural impact, Guggenheim Brothers Media will focus on investments in content creation, creator tools and infrastructure, digital intellectual property and entertainment technologies, fan engagement platforms, and next-generation storytelling.

The fund is led by Dillon Lawson-Johnston and Criswell Fiordalis who bring more than two decades of combined entertainment and media expertise. Lawson-Johnston, the great-great-grandson of Solomon R. Guggenheim who founded New York City's iconic Guggenheim Museum, is focused on continuing the family's legacy of supporting talent and culture with experience at UTA, Sugar23, Untitled Entertainment, and Anonymous Content. Fiordalis' brings leadership expertise from roles at Lionsgate, MRC, Hello Sunshine, and WEBTOON.

Their shared mission is to help advance Abu Dhabi's vision of becoming a global hub for creative industries and next-generation content innovation. By offering access to a world-class platform rooted in Abu Dhabi, the fund seeks to provide creative entrepreneurs and their teams with opportunities to thrive on a global stage.

An Ethmar International Holding (EIH) spokesperson said:“Abu Dhabi is globally recognised as a capital of capital, while also building the foundations of a scalable and globally connected creative economy. It is for this reason that EIH has partnered with Guggenheim Brothers Media, where together we're able to combine the Guggenheim legacy with EIH's vision to propel Abu Dhabi's objectives as a dynamic, future-focused media and creator hub. We fully expect that this fund will serve as a catalyst of new opportunities and outcomes that will add significant economic and creative value to Abu Dhabi.”

Dillon Lawson-Johnston and Criswell Fiordalis, said:“We are thrilled to partner with Ethmar International Holding to advance our shared mission of supporting the early-stage creative companies shaping the future of culture from Abu Dhabi to the world. EIH brings the scale, ambition, and long-term strategic vision this sector needs, and together we aim to build the destination platform for the world's emerging creative businesses. Guggenheim Brothers Media will be a place where founders can access the resources, community, and strategic support required to thrive globally.”

About Ethmar International Holding (EIH):

Ethmar International Holding (EIH) is a homegrown investment holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Deeply rooted in the local economy, EIH is committed to driving strategic investments across a diversified portfolio spanning transformative industries and technologies. Through a progressive approach, innovative partnerships and focus on high-impact sectors, EIH aims to contribute to the UAE's sustainable economic growth and long-term vision for economic prosperity and resilience.

About Guggenheim Brothers Media:

Guggenheim Brothers Media (GB Media) is a private investment firm focused on early to growth-stage media and entertainment companies. Founded by two seasoned entertainment executives, GB Media is uniquely positioned to complement both creative-adjacent entrepreneurs and sophisticated investors. The company serves as a catalyst for innovation in an ever-evolving landscape, providing long-term financial support and industry expertise that bridges the gap between investors and operators.