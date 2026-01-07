Enerlution Introduces Lfpwall-5000 Wall Mounted Energy Storage Battery For Residential Low-Voltage Systems

Enerlution Power Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the availability of its wall mounted residential energy storage solution, the LFPWall-5000, a 5kWh lithium iron phosphate battery system designed for household low-voltage applications. The LFPWall-5000 reflects Enerlution's ongoing focus on household and distributed energy storage solutions, combining high-efficiency performance, long service life, and system reliability. The product is positioned to support residential energy needs across multiple international markets, including Europe, Oceania, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East.

Detailed product specifications and visual information are available directly on Enerlution's official product page at .

Residential Energy Storage Designed for Flexibility and Reliability

The LFPWall-5000 is a 5kWh wall mounted LiFePO4 energy storage battery developed for use in household low-voltage systems. Its wall-mounted form factor supports space-efficient installation while simplifying routine maintenance. The system is designed with scalable flexibility, allowing homeowners to adapt storage capacity as household energy requirements evolve.

Key advantages of the LFPWall-5000 include easy installation and maintenance, exceptional system compatibility, multi-layer protection mechanisms, and environmental adaptability. The battery is engineered for high efficiency and long operational life, with design highlights that emphasize stability and durability for everyday residential use.







Technical Specifications

The LFPWall-5000 features a capacity of 102Ah and operates at a nominal voltage of 51.2V. It uses LiFePO4 battery chemistry, supporting a 90% depth of discharge (DOD). The system is rated for a cycle life exceeding 6,000 cycles, making it suitable for long-term residential deployment.







For system integration and communication, the battery supports CAN and RS485 protocols, enabling compatibility with a wide range of household energy management and monitoring systems.

Application Scope and Global Target Markets

The LFPWall-5000 is designed specifically for household low-voltage energy storage systems. Enerlution is targeting distribution and deployment across Germany, Italy, Australia, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, New Zealand, and the Middle East, supporting a broad range of residential energy storage use cases.

Enerlution's Energy Storage Expertise

Enerlution Power Technology Co., Ltd. is a nationally certified high-tech enterprise specializing in behind-the-meter and small-to-medium commercial and industrial energy storage solutions. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Enerlution Energy Technology Co., Ltd., is responsible for global marketing and business development.

Enerlution operates with a strong R&D team and multiple automated production lines integrated with MES (Manufacturing Execution System) traceability systems, ensuring high-precision manufacturing and consistent product quality. The company offers a comprehensive energy storage product portfolio ranging from 5kWh to 5MWh, supporting low minimum order quantities as well as OEM and ODM customization.

Backed by more than 190 technology patents, over 40 software copyrights, and international certifications including CE, CB, and VDE, Enerlution has established a solid foundation for global expansion. Through overseas warehouses, localized service centers, modular system design, and a smart cloud platform, the company supports efficient project deployment, remote operation, and reduced operation and maintenance costs.







Enerlution delivers full-scenario energy storage solutions, offering flexible MOQs and deep OEM/ODM customization. With a localized European technical team, overseas warehouses, regional service centers, and a smart cloud-based remote O&M platform, we provide end-to-end support from system design and project execution to after-sales service-significantly reducing operating costs for global partners.

About Enerlution

Enerlution Energy Technology Co., Ltd., established in Hefei in 2017, is a national high-tech enterprise focused on the research, development, production, and sales of BMS systems, household energy storage systems, and small industrial and commercial energy storage systems. Through independent R&D, software upgrades, and system-level integration, the company's products have achieved international performance standards and are recognized by users worldwide for design quality, performance, and reliability.

More information about Enerlution's residential energy storage solutions can be found through its official social channels

Details about LFPWall-5000 Wall Mounted Energy Storage Battery can be found at at .

Address: No. 33, Qiuju Road, Baiyan Science and Technology Park, High-tech Zone, Hefei, China.